CHEYENNE – Goodwill Wyoming has stepped up to provide five different Wyoming nonprofits a total of $20,000 to aid them during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Goodwill Wyoming Board of Directors voted last month to donate a total of $20,000 to the Laramie Soup Kitchen, Laramie Interfaith, Food Bank of Sweetwater County, St. Joseph’s Food Pantry in Cheyenne and Joshua’s Pantry in Casper.
Steve Lovas, a member of the Goodwill Wyoming Board of Directors, stated, “Goodwill Wyoming also committed to keeping all employees employed during store and service closures. Any employees who needed to be at home during this time due to health concerns were also compensated.
“In addition, the many clients that are served through Goodwill Wyoming’s employment services also received their full wages during the time they were not able to work.”