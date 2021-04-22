At a glance

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon allowed a bill that slightly alters the process through which local and state health orders are issued to become law without his signature Thursday night, calling the legislation "premature" but ultimately declining to veto the measure.

The legislation, House Bill 127, will apply only to orders that restrict the movements of non-quarantined individuals, such as those that close businesses or limit gathering sizes. Under the bill, such orders issued at a local level would initially be limited to a lifespan of no more than 10 days, with any extension having to be approved by a corresponding elected body, such as a county commission.