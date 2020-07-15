CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has approved an initial $250 million cut to Wyoming’s budget for the upcoming biennium, with deep cuts coming to virtually every state agency and mass layoffs likely in coming weeks.
Some specifics, including how many layoffs will come with the budget cuts, have yet to be finalized, but Gordon, who spoke to the Joint Appropriations Committee about the plan at the start of its two-day meeting Monday, said the effects will be widespread in Wyoming.
“We all must understand what is lost and what we further stand to lose with all these cuts,” the governor said. “They will have real impacts on people’s lives.”
Most agencies’ budgets will be reduced by 10%, while the state’s largest agency, the Department of Health, will take on an initial $90 million cut, or 9% of its budget.
“We will have fewer services in things like elder care, mental health and Medicaid,” Gordon said during the meeting. “It means that doctors, nurses and other caregivers across Wyoming will see less money, and that will impact our economy and our safety net.”
The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Saudi Arabia oil price war – combined with the state’s key revenue streams already in decline – means more budget cuts could be coming, as Wyoming is facing a projected biennial deficit of roughly $1 billion in its general fund and $500 million in its primary K-12 education fund.
Beyond the $250 million in cuts, totaling nearly 10% of the state’s general fund budget for the 2021-22 biennium, Gordon has asked each department to propose an additional 10% in cuts for consideration later this year. By early fall, Gordon said, the state hopes to have a better view of what a 20% cut will actually look like.
As outlined in Gordon’s executive order signed last week, every state employee that makes more than $65,000 a year will be furloughed for one day a month for the next six months, which is estimated to save the state about $2.8 million. Additionally, all of the state’s human resources personnel will be consolidated under one department, which will eventually lead to a reduction in HR staff.
The governor also said he’s considering a moratorium on Wyoming’s death penalty law, which costs the state about $1 million per case. As he has previously, Gordon mentioned his interest in eliminating the state’s tax exemptions, such as for property owned by veterans and for grocery sales.
After Gordon spoke to the committee, lawmakers spent the rest of the two-day meeting discussing details of the plan moving forward, as well as how the state might begin to fundamentally change how it operates. Kevin Hibbard, the state’s budget director, told the committee Tuesday that the governor’s office is still finalizing some cuts with state agencies.
A potential second round of cuts later this year, Hibbard said, would be “more catastrophic, more significant,” if deemed necessary.
“Those would be recommendations that would be available for the governor to act upon if, over the duration, COVID-19 extends or worsens,” Hibbard said.
While Gordon can begin making cuts to the state’s general fund budget, K-12 education funding requires legislative action to be changed. Don Richards, the state’s budget administrator, warned the committee Tuesday of what could be coming down the road for Wyoming public schools if nothing is done.
“The problem is really in the next biennium. It gets worse if we don’t get a sizable recovery, where we still are left with an $800 million to $1 billion shortfall on the general fund side,” Richards said. “We’re left with double the size of the shortfall on (the K-12 education account).”
Such a deficit, if it were to materialize in the 2023-24 biennium, would fundamentally change the state’s workforce, committee co-chair Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, said in discussions Monday.
“If we don’t raise revenue or modify our education stance, that’s getting rid of over 5,000 teachers,” Nicholas said. “Imagine a Wyoming that loses over a third of its teachers, loses over a third of all of its state employees and all of the dollars that circulate across the state of Wyoming.”
Gordon agreed that K-12 education funding was a primary concern, telling the committee “the fact that you all are talking about the challenges, and the fact that we probably need to look to raising revenues couldn’t be more on point.”
“If we look at exemptions, there are some really tough exemptions – the veteran’s tax exemption … I’m probably dead for even bringing that up, but that’s an exemption we’re going to have to talk about,” Gordon said.