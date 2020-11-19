CHEYENNE – With a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported earlier this week in Wyoming, Gov. Mark Gordon announced updated health orders late Thursday that will limit many indoor and outdoor gatherings to 25 people starting next week.
“These measures are intended to assist our health care system in meeting unprecedented demands for services, assure that in-classroom education can continue and, importantly, keep Wyoming’s people working and her businesses open,” Gordon said in a statement.
The orders will take effect Tuesday, Nov. 24, and are tentatively set to expire Dec. 15. Previously, the orders limited indoor gatherings to 50 people, with some facilities allowed up to 250. There are no business closures under the revised orders.
“We have reached out extensively to our business community across the state and will continue to do so,” Gordon said in the release, which was sent by email around 5:45 p.m. Thursday. “We heard a clear message from them that they want to work cooperatively to ensure our economy, workforce and general public are healthy.”
The new restrictions, which Gordon said during a press conference last Friday were in the works, come after Wyoming’s number of active COVID-19 cases has continued to rise, topping 11,000 on Tuesday. The Wyoming Department of Health also announced 21 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing the state’s overall toll to 176, about half of which have been confirmed this month.
“We have said from the start that data would drive our approach,” Gordon said. “With this spike, we must respond to these new conditions. We have seen that larger gatherings are playing a role in the spread of this disease.”
Faith-based gatherings will be exempt from the orders, which also allow for larger gatherings in some facilities. For indoor events, gatherings are limited to 25% of venue capacity, with a maximum of 100 people, if physical distancing measures are followed.
For outdoor events, the orders allow for gatherings limited to 50% of venue capacity, with a maximum of 250 people. Previously, the orders allowed for up to 1,000 people at some outdoor venues.
The new orders do not include changes to operations of K-12 schools, child care facilities, restaurants and performance spaces.
In his release, Gordon also cautioned residents about the upcoming holiday season, warning “this virus is insidious, and it strikes even at family gatherings where we are tempted to let our guard down.”
“Jennie and I encourage families to be careful this Thanksgiving and to keep gatherings smaller to protect their loved ones,” Gordon said. “We also wish everyone a happy and healthy Thanksgiving.”
The governor, as he has repeatedly, also encouraged residents to practice “the three Ws – wash your hands, watch your distance and wear a face covering.”