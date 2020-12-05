CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has allocated $10 million in federal stimulus funding to bring in additional medical personnel for Wyoming nursing homes and assisted-living facilities struggling with staff shortages.
“Residents of long-term care facilities are among our most vulnerable citizens, and these facilities have been significantly impacted by the surge in cases we are seeing,” Gordon said in an email statement Friday. “This funding will help ensure that these facilities can continue providing the level of care residents need.”
Similar to an ongoing effort with the state’s hospitals, the Wyoming Hospital Association has partnered with the Wyoming Department of Health to bring traveling nurses and certified nursing aides to facilities in need of additional staff. Many facilities around the state are experiencing shortages due to staff members either testing positive for COVID-19 or being required to quarantine.
The Wyoming Hospital Association is working with the Wyoming Health Care Association to determine facilities most in need of additional staff, and it plans to work with staffing agencies to provide contract traveling staff to those facilities. It currently has signed contracts to bring 88 additional staff members to Wyoming nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and that number is expected to grow in the coming weeks.