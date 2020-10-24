CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has directed federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to assist Wyoming residents in signing up for health insurance during the upcoming open enrollment period.
The governor has allocated $600,000 for the effort, which will be directed to the Enroll Wyoming program. The funds will be used to hire trained enrollment counselors to provide outreach, education and assistance, and to ensure Wyomingites are made aware of the upcoming open enrollment period, from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15.
“Wyoming is facing increased numbers of uninsured residents as a result of the pandemic,” Gordon said in a statement. “This assistance is an important resource for those seeking health insurance during these challenging times.”
The enrollment counselors, or Navigators, work with community partners, including libraries, community colleges, workforce centers, public health nursing offices and others to identify individuals who need assistance enrolling in the federal insurance marketplace.
The Enroll Wyoming program is a collaborative effort between Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s Institute for Population Health; the Wyoming Primary Care Association, which operates the statewide community health centers; and Wyoming 2-1-1. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, federal funding for the Enroll Wyoming program in Wyoming has been cut by 83%, while more than 87% of Wyomingites who seek insurance through the federal marketplace receive an advanced premium tax credit.
“We are thankful for the opportunity to help meet the increased need for health insurance during this pandemic by building on our efforts over the last seven years of providing enrollment services,” said Amy Spieker, CRMC’s director of community health and analysis. “Enroll Wyoming is an excellent example of how Wyoming organizations come together to care for our neighbors during tough times.”
More information on the Enroll Wyoming program is available at https:// enrollwyo.org/ or by calling 2-1-1 to be connected to a Navigator.