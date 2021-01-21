CHEYENNE – With Wyoming’s number of active COVID-19 cases well below the record highs of November 2020, Gov. Mark Gordon on Thursday announced a change to the state’s public health orders that will increase the permitted size of gatherings, along with an extension of the statewide mask mandate.
The main change to the orders, which take effect Jan. 26, will allow indoor gatherings that include social distancing and face covering to have up to 25% of capacity, or a maximum of 250 people. Under previous orders, such gatherings were limited to a maximum of 100 people, or 25% of capacity.
“Wyoming is making progress and coming closer to safely returning to more normal lives, and the steps we have taken are helping us achieve this,” Gordon said in a statement. “I am confident that as our vaccination rate increases, the data-driven approach we are taking and our improving circumstances will give us more opportunity to further relax our orders.”
Limitations on outdoor gatherings have also been eased under the new orders, allowing up to 50% of venue capacity, or a maximum of 500 people, as long as social distancing measures and mask use are followed. Previously, the maximum number of people allowed for outdoor gatherings was 250.
As in the prior orders, gatherings that lack any health protocols remain limited to no more than 10 people, although there are several exemptions to the requirement, including for truck stops, livestock auctions, faith-based organizations and parades.
Meanwhile, the statewide mask mandate, which Gordon first announced in early December, has been extended until Feb. 14, with counties having the ability to opt out of the requirements if local COVID-19 conditions move to safer levels in line with White House metrics.
The eased restrictions on gathering sizes come as Wyoming has seen a dip in its COVID-19 hospitalizations. On Thursday, the state's hospitals were reporting 81 COVID-19 patients, down from a peak of 247 on Nov. 30.
The updated health orders, all of which run through Feb. 14, can be found on Wyoming’s COVID-19 website, which also offers additional information on the state's vaccination efforts.