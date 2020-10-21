CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon once again implored the state’s residents to take on the responsibility of reducing spread of the coronavirus, as the number of active COVID-19 cases in Wyoming continued its steady rise to new highs.
“It is incredibly important that we take personal responsibility for our actions and understand how those actions can impact others,” Gordon said during a news conference Wednesday.
“Part of the responsibility for us is to be honest about this virus. It is not chickenpox, it is not the flu, and it is certainly not a cold.”
The state has “lost our discipline,” Gordon said, adding it’s “up to us” to get the spread of COVID-19 under control.
As he has in previous discussions, the governor reiterated the importance of practicing social distancing, wearing masks in public as necessary and staying home when you’re sick. Gordon was also joined by State Public Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, who described the state’s current situation as “extremely concerning.”
In recent weeks, Wyoming’s caseload numbers have risen to record highs, with the number of active cases in the state at 2,717 as of Wednesday. Over the last two weeks, the average number of new COVID-19 cases added each day in Wyoming has hovered around 150. Before mid-September, that two-week average had never been above 40 in the state.
“Let me say, that is not a curve,” Gordon said of the state’s recent trends. “It is more or less a straight line headed upward.”
The governor did not mention any possibility of tightening restrictions under the state’s public health orders, though he said the state would continue to support county-level public health measures as deemed appropriate.
His comments came a day after the Cheyenne-Laramie County Board of Health advanced a motion directing the county public health officer to issue a mandatory mask order for the area.
Harrist, who has to approve any county-level orders, said she had not yet received a mask mandate request from Laramie County. With local health officials looking to use some language from the mask order approved for Teton County, that could speed up the process for approval, though it’ll depend on other factors, as well, Harrist said.
“Certainly, every county is unique and so needs to consider their unique needs when ... considering having more restrictive variants,” Harrist said. “But, of course, it’s always helpful to have a template that we know has appropriate legal language and public health language, so I would look forward to receiving that.”
Hospitalizations on the rise
The number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 has also been trending upward, with more than 60 admitted patients currently receiving treatment across the state. At Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 16 people were hospitalized for the coronavirus as of Wednesday, with two of those on ventilators.
CRMC President Tim Thornell, who was on hand for the press briefing Wednesday, said the capacity of Wyoming hospitals can be broken down into three areas: physical space, supplies and staff.
“With regards to space, our hospital at Cheyenne Regional, we have a dedicated unit to COVID-19 patients, and we can double that capacity within 24 hours so that we have the ability to manage more patients,” Thornell said.
Thornell added the hospital is in a good place with regards to its supply of personal protective equipment. The greatest concern for hospital officials, Thornell said, is keeping their medical staff healthy.
“Today, we have enough staff to care for the patients at our hospital and those who might come our way ... but our staff are also members of our community, and as our community sees an increase in COVID-19, our staff are deeply exposed to that,” Thornell said. “So it’s really important that we keep our staff safe and able to take care of our community.”
Outbreak grows at local long-term care facility
As the entire state grapples with a major uptick in COVID-19 cases, a fatal outbreak of the virus at a local nursing home has grown in the last week.
At the Life Care Center of Cheyenne, a total of 29 residents had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and two have died from virus-related complications, the facility announced on its website.
Of the remaining residents with COVID-19, five had been hospitalized. The facility, which reported its first case of COVID-19 on Oct. 11, also reported nine cases among its staff.
The two deaths at Life Care Center have yet to be confirmed by the Wyoming Department of Health, and a department spokeswoman said coronavirus-related deaths are not reported by the state until they are confirmed by a death certificate.
Case numbers at another Cheyenne facility, Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness, have not increased since last week. The facility was still reporting four positive cases among its residents and three cases among its staff, according to statistics from the Wyoming Department of Health.
Transmission of COVID-19 had reached one other local facility since last week, as the Cheyenne Healthcare Center reported its first two positive cases of COVID-19 among its residents.
The spread of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities has continued throughout Wyoming. During the press conference Wednesday, Harrist said 23 of the state’s long-term care facilities have reported a case of COVID-19 – up from just five facilities in early September.
“We know that residents miss their families and that there are more opportunities for visitation now, but sadly, when these places have outbreaks, the opportunities for visitation are usually folded, regardless of whether the visitors were the reason for the cases,” Harrist said.
“The truth is that when cases among our communities grow the way that they have, the virus is far more likely to find its way into our long-term care facilities, where residents are among our most vulnerable citizens.”
“An hour of need for our country”
Prior to taking questions from reporters during the press conference Wednesday, Gordon pulled out a pocket copy of the United States Constitution.
“I respect every aspect of the Constitution of the United States, which is why I have such a strong belief in our ability as citizens to make a difference in the spread of this COVID,” Gordon said.
The governor then closed with a story he recently heard from a friend, in which a resident needed help after their truck broke down. Another person, who Gordon said had just tested positive for COVID-19, showed up to help without wearing a mask, thus passing the virus along to the person whose truck broke down.
“That just tells me that our country, our patriotism has gone awry,” Gordon said of the incident. “If you’re a patriot, if you love this country, you will recognize this is an hour of need for our country, and as citizens, we must all come together to fight this terrible, terrible disease. We can do that without compromising our liberty.”