CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon will use CARES Act funding in an effort to assist Wyoming’s economic recovery and boost employment in the oil and gas industry.
The Energy Rebound Program will utilize up to $15 million in federal CARES Act funding to provide business relief targeted toward the following: drilled but uncompleted oil and gas wells (DUCs), wells that were unable to be re-completed; and plugging and abandonment projects which could not be finished due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These funds will have a direct impact on Wyoming’s employment rate and put people back to work in our oil and gas sector, which was impacted by COVID-19. It will provide opportunities for employees who lost jobs when drilling ceased,” Gordon said in a statement. “The oil and gas industry is a huge contributor to Wyoming revenues, employment and its overall economy. These dollars will assist in our state’s economic rebound.”
Wyoming is the eighth-largest oil- and gas-producing state in the country, and the economic impact of the pandemic on the industry was sudden and widespread. When global demand for oil plummeted due to the pandemic, work stopped almost immediately, with oil and gas companies conducting few activities to safely stop ongoing drilling and reclamation activities. This left many projects in limbo, awaiting capital to continue.
Funds may be used to commence operations that would include the hiring of crews, many of whom would stay at hotels near the project; water acquisition; ordering of supplies and equipment for drilling and re-completions; and plugging and abandonment activities.
The Wyoming Business Council will announce additional details of the program in the coming days.