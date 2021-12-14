...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts 70 to
80 MPH possible.
* WHERE...Interstate 80 corridor from Cheyenne to Sidney
including the cities of Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Kimball,
Sidney, Harrisburg, and Bridgeport.
* WHEN...8 AM until 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways. Winds of this magnitude can also lead to property
damage and localized power outages.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Gordon leads coalition penning letter about Guard vaccine mandate
CHEYENNE – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and four other Republican governors signed a letter to the Secretary of Defense on Tuesday, asserting that disciplinary directives to National Guard members serving in a state capacity “are beyond (the Secretary’s) constitutional and statutory authority.”
In the letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, the governors note that the U.S. Supreme Court has affirmed “that the National Guard is under the command and control of the governor of each state, unless those members are called to active service under Title 10.” The letter asks the Secretary to reconsider directives that dictate whether training can occur, setting punishment requirements and requiring separation from a state’s National Guard for refusing to be COVID-19 vaccinated.
“Under Title 32 duty status, the Wyoming National Guard is under my command and control,” Gordon said in a news release. “These directives are an overreach of the federal government’s authority.”
Joining Gordon in signing the letter were Gov. Pete Ricketts of Nebraska, Gov. Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Gov. Tate Reeves of Mississippi, Gov. Mike Dunleavy of Alaska and Gov. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma.