...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 60
MPH possible.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley, Eastern Platte County, and Central
Laramie County including the cities of Laramie, Glendo,
Wheatland, Chugwater. This includes Interstate 25 from the
Colorado State Line to Glendo.
* WHEN...High Wind Warning until 8 PM MST this evening. High Wind
Watch from 8 AM until 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
extremely dangerous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers. There will be an extreme
risk for vehicle blow overs, especially along Interstate 25 in
southeast Wyoming. Remember to secure loose objects such as
holiday decorations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Weather Alert
CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has signed House Bill 1002-Federal COVID vaccine mandates-prohibition and remedies-2.
The ultimate product of the special session convened by the Wyoming Legislature last month, the bill supports the governor’s continued actions that were already underway, while also appropriating some additional funds to aid in those endeavors.
The governor noted in a news release Friday that he had already committed to challenging the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates in the courts prior to the special session being called. While he appreciates the Legislature’s support for executive branch efforts previously in progress through this bill, he also expressed concern about the cost to taxpayers of holding the special session.
“I thank the Legislature for recognizing their distinct constitutional responsibility as appropriators in forwarding resources to support this endeavor," Gordon said in the release. "The people of Wyoming can rest assured that this governor will always be committed to protecting the constitutionally enumerated rights of Wyoming citizens.”
Wyoming has filed three separate legal actions to challenge the federal vaccine mandates. These include a lawsuit against the Biden administration for imposing a vaccine mandate on federal contractors and federally contracted employees; a lawsuit to halt the Occupational Safety and Health Administration emergency temporary standard, which mandates vaccines for employees of private Wyoming businesses with more than 100 employees; and a lawsuit seeking to prevent the administration from enforcing a rule imposing a vaccine mandate on healthcare workers throughout the nation.
HB 1002 provides $4 million in funding for legal challenges to any COVID-19 vaccination mandates passed by the federal government.