CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s nonprofits have seen fundraisers canceled and demand for services increase throughout the pandemic, and on Tuesday, Gov. Mark Gordon authorized an additional $12.1 million in CARES Act funding for local nonprofits to bolster the organizations that lift up those in need.
While the application process has been somewhat complicated due to President Donald Trump’s lack of signature on the new stimulus package, the Laramie County Board of Commissioners met Wednesday to lay out their plans for local distribution of $1.9 million, working within the grant available without the new stimulus package.
“I believe the goal for all of us on the commission, and I believe the governor’s office, is to get as much money into the hands of local organizations that have been impacted by COVID as possible,” Commission Chairman Gunnar Malm said. “So, I think that we’re all willing to be as flexible as possible, in terms of what the best way to get that money out to the organizations is.”
Currently, the only grant program available would reimburse nonprofits for any COVID-related spending during the pandemic. If the new stimulus program is approved, those nonprofits would be able to apply for funding to supplement lost revenue from donations and other COVID-19 interruptions, as well.
Still, the application deadlines wouldn’t allow much wiggle room if Trump was to sign the stimulus bill before the end of the month. Applications from nonprofits are due to the county at 5 p.m. Monday, and the county’s grant requests to the state are due Wednesday.
Given that, the commissioners decided to only accept Application B from local nonprofits for this pot of funding, which will reimburse those organizations for COVID-19 expenditures. They did propose the possibility of extending the application deadline if Trump does sign the bill before the month is over, as the spending deadline for CARES Act funds would be extended past the end of the year.
“As long as (Trump) signs that before our deadline of 5 o’clock on Wednesday, Dec. 30, I think we will take all these applications and hold on to them and keep them. But we will extend the deadline,” Commissioner Troy Thompson said.
How the county will distribute the funds is dependent on the amount of requests it receives. Malm said if they get $1.9 million in “bonafide” requests and that’s it, then they’d grant all those requests. If they receive more requests for funding than the allotted $1.9 million, Malm said they’ll distribute a percentage of the requested amount so that every eligible organization can receive some assistance.
“We felt that that was probably the fairest way and the way that allowed us to get this out as quickly as possible,” Malm said.
For interested nonprofits, the grant will pay for costs incurred from March 19 through Dec. 30, and it covers the nonprofit’s operational costs, as well as the cost of providing good or services to residents impacted by COVID-19 and providing direct payment to COVID-19-affected residents for basic needs. To find Application B, visit laramiecounty.com or tinyurl.com/nonprofitCARES.
Laramie County Grants Manager Sandra Newland said any nonprofit with application questions can email her at snewland@laramiecounty.com, and she will try to respond before Monday.
The idea behind giving this funding to county governments was to get it out as quickly and as efficiently as possible for the benefit of these organizations, according to a news release from Gordon’s office.
“Never has the work of charitable organizations been more important, and they have shouldered additional responsibilities in so many ways,” Gordon said in a news release. “This program will give county and tribal governments the ability to provide some more support to those organizations that they know have served the public and been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.”