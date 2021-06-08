Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN LARAMIE COUNTY UNTIL 645 PM MDT... At 614 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Warren AFB, or 10 miles west of Cheyenne, moving north at 5 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Ranchettes. This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 348 and 356. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. &&