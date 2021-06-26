CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has announced that up to $6.5 million of remaining CARES Act funds will be used to fund capacity expansion at Wyoming State Parks and Historic Sites.
This will expand opportunities for people to spend time outside in the state, boost tourism and address overcrowding caused by COVID-19.
The funds will be utilized to provide 18% more overnight camping capacity to visitors and the traveling public, reflecting a significant increase in demand Wyoming State Parks saw in 2020. A portion of the funds will also be used to expand day-use amenities, such as additional day-use areas, picnic shelters and parking.
State Parks saw a 36% increase in visitation in 2020, which translated to more than 1.4 million additional visitors, exceeding capacity limits at most sites.
“Expanding outdoor recreation opportunities will benefit the state, and will provide an immediate return on investment,” Gordon said in a news release. “The public appreciated the fact that our parks remained open last year, providing a healthy option to relieve the stress of the pandemic. Strengthening our state park system is important to Wyoming’s long-term economic health, as well.”