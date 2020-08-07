CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon has added a dedicated page to the Wyoming Sense budget transparency website that illustrates how federal CARES Act funds are being distributed.
As of Thursday, the governor has allocated more than $710 million of the $1.25 billion in federal funds Wyoming was provided by Congress to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a special session in May, the Wyoming Legislature provided guidelines as to how that money can be spent, splitting the funds into three disbursements. The first, amounting to $450 million, was available for allocation on May 25. The second, amounting to $400 million, was available for allocation on July 15. The third, amounting to another $400 million, will not become eligible for allocation until Sept. 15.
The CARES Act spending page breaks down spending into nine categories: Economic/Business Relief ($327.3M); Education Resilience ($110.5M); Broadband and Communications Infrastructure ($100M); Testing and Contact Tracing ($60M); Unemployment and Workers Compensation ($42.2M); Local Governments ($35.9M); Eviction Prevention and Support ($15M); State Agencies COVID Response ($12.2M); and Judicial and Legislative Branches ($7M).
The page, https://www.wyomingsense.gov/cares-act, includes additional details on each category, along with helpful links and additional resources. It will be updated regularly as additional funds are allocated.