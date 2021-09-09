CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon is taking steps to address staffing challenges at Wyoming health care facilities amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to a news release.
The governor is deploying federal funding to provide staffing relief and support for current health care staff and to secure traveling medical staff.
“Wyoming’s health care system and health care workers in every community are feeling the strain of this surge,” Gordon said in the release. “We need to recognize our health care workers’ commitment to caring for our neighbors during the pandemic. They are working extra-long hours and at times having to cover for sick colleagues. These are very stressful times for all of us, but particularly those in the health care industry. This is a means to thank them and to try to make sure we can keep them on the job.”
The governor has allocated $20 million to be utilized by facilities on a discretionary basis to stabilize staffing levels. The funding is available to fill staffing shortages, provide hazard pay and strengthen recruitment efforts for the state’s existing health care workforce.
An additional $10 million will be available to privately owned Wyoming hospitals and long-term care facilities for traveling medical staff through a contract with the Wyoming Hospital Association. Nonprofit and county-owned hospitals that have secured their own traveling medical staff will continue to be eligible for 100% reimbursement through FEMA funding.
The governor will pursue additional options to support health care providers during the surge, including the utilization of Wyoming National Guard members, as needed.
As of Wednesday, Wyoming hospitals reported a total of 233 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, nearly as many as were hospitalized during the peak of the last surge in November 2020. Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that those who are fully-vaccinated have a dramatically reduced risk of requiring hospitalization for a coronavirus infection.