CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon, pursuant to President Donald Trump’s proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide until sunset Sunday, May 24, in honor of the victims of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Pursuant to the president’s second proclamation, Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide from sunrise through noon Monday, May 25, in honor of Memorial Day and the president’s proclamation of a day of prayer for permanent peace.