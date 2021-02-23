...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne,
Eastern Platte County including the cities of Wheatland and
Glendo, Eastern Laramie County including the city of Pine
Bluffs. Goshen County including Torrington.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Tuesday. A lull in strong wind speeds
may occur this evening and overnight, with winds increasing
again by early Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, especially on north to south oriented
roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&