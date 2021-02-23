Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne, Eastern Platte County including the cities of Wheatland and Glendo, Eastern Laramie County including the city of Pine Bluffs. Goshen County including Torrington. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Tuesday. A lull in strong wind speeds may occur this evening and overnight, with winds increasing again by early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs, especially on north to south oriented roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&