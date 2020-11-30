CHEYENNE – After announcing last week that he had tested positive for COVID-19, Gov. Mark Gordon is continuing to recover from home while working a full work schedule this week, his office said Monday.
The governor is continuing to experience mild symptoms from the virus, though he has not needed any medical interventions, according to Gordon's communications director, Michael Pearlman.
Wyoming first lady Jennie Gordon, meanwhile, has tested negative for the virus and is isolating separately from the governor.
It is unclear where and when Gordon may have contracted COVID-19. He experienced his first symptoms on the afternoon of Nov. 22 and immediately took an at-home test. After additional symptoms developed over the next few days, he visited a medical clinic Nov. 25, where he received a PCR test that returned a positive result, with the at-home test also coming back positive that same day, Pearlman told the WTE by email.
The governor had no contact with anyone other than first lady Gordon between Nov. 21 and when his positive tests came back.
Additionally, two other staff members of the governor's office have tested positive, Pearlman said. All other close contacts of the governor have been tested, and those tests have returned negative results.