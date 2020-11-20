CHEYENNE – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announced Thursday he has a plan to help ease staffing shortages in the state’s hospitals as the number of COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations continue to rise.
“We have had to call upon resources from outside the state to help deal with this surge in hospitalizations,” Gordon said in a news release, in which he revealed a three-pronged approach to helping what he recently characterized as “overwhelmed” hospitals to combat the virus.
Gordon is deploying resources from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Wyoming National Guard. He’s also authorized the Wyoming Hospital Association to use $10 million in federal funding the state received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to contract with traveling health care professionals to staff hospitals in the coming weeks and months.
As of Thursday, the Wyoming Department of Health reported a total of 11,089 active cases throughout the state. On Wednesday, Wyoming had 210 COVID-related hospitalizations, which is a record for the state since the pandemic began in March. Laramie County reported a total of 1,593 active cases as of Thursday; two weeks ago, that number was 892.
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center said its biggest challenge in dealing with this surge is not a lack of beds, but rather a lack of qualified staff to care for patients.
As of Thursday morning, CRMC had 41 clinical staff to care for 52 COVID-related patients, five of which are in the intensive care unit.
“We have plenty of beds – that’s not really an issue,” CRMC President Tim Thornell told the WTE Wednesday. “I don’t have enough nurses to open up more beds, so I have physical beds, I just don’t have enough staff to say, ‘Bring in three more nurses, so we can open up 10 more beds.’”
But there could be some relief under the governor’s new aid plan. Hillary Hardy, director of communications and marketing for CRMC, said Thursday that the hospital it is anticipating that 15 members of the Health and Medical Task Force teams from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ National Disaster Medical System will soon arrive with added support.
Additionally, 10 Wyoming National Guard members are expected to report for work beginning this afternoon and stay for 30 days. The Guard members will assist with duties that do not require professional medical certification, such as delivering meals, in an effort to free up clinical staff.
“This is very timely as these two support groups will provide assistance right away, allowing us time to bring in longer-term agency staff to supplement our own staff,” Thornell said in an email Thursday afternoon. “The governor’s allocation of dedicated funds to help defray the increased cost associated with agency staff is meaningful and beneficial.”
Eric Boley, president of the Wyoming Hospital Association, said the $10 million in CARES Act funding is allowing his organization to work with a large national staffing agency to offer competitive pay and recruit traveling health care providers to assist with the state’s hospital staffing shortages.
“Over the past week, we’ve been able to place over 50 different types of medical personnel, and we have a whole bunch more in pipeline,” said Boley, who added that he’s aiming to recruit at least 100 to 120 more staff by the end of the month. Those staff include an array of different health care providers, including nurses, certified nursing assistants, lab technicians and respiratory therapists.
“If you take a look at the whole gamut of what you need in hospitals, we’re trying to fill all of those needs. It’s not just nurses who have gotten sick with COVID-19, it’s people in all the different specialty areas, so we’re trying to backfill all of those different spots,” Boley said.
“We’ve also found where folks working in a particular hospital have had to be reassigned to help with other areas where staff have gone out with COVID-19, so we’re trying to backfill all of those. It’s all related to COVID.”