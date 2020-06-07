CHEYENNE – Nothing is guaranteed during a pandemic. Nobody knows when – or if – those on furlough will return to work, when a vaccine will be developed or when the U.S. economy will bounce back.
And for the millions of American households that were already cost burdened (spend more than 30% of their income on housing, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services), the ability to pay the mortgage or rent is even more uncertain.
But the team at Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County is happy to report that 100% of Habitat homeowners were able to make their April payments, thanks to zero-interest, affordable mortgages – and the nonprofit was able to maintain its entire staff of 13 after pivoting the ReStore online with curbside pickup options.
“Our focus had to shift drastically,” Executive Director Kate Wright said in a news release. “We had to figure out how to keep our staff employed and our past partner families on stable ground … (But) having an affordable housing payment means our families are well positioned to navigate a crisis.”
The pandemic also had an impact on the Faith Build fundraising campaign that staff have been working on since last fall. Habitat and Thrivent Financial partnered with 12 local churches and community Thrivent members to help fund the construction of a new home for the Stephenson family on Sonata Lane, but Thrivent Financial member Dan Dorsch said understandably, not all of those churches are still able to give financially due to tighter budgets and a necessary shift in focus amid the current public health crisis.
“We put our heads together to create the virtual campaign #NailTheChallenge for communities and congregation members to be able to give even if their church as a whole can’t,” Dorsch said. “It (also) doesn’t have to be a monetary donation … you can still have an impact by having a local group or club get together safely and make lunch for the family or a housewarming gift for the family.”
All online donations will be matched, thanks to an $80,000 Generosity Challenge grant from Thrivent, and Dorsch added that even non-monetary donations – such as a lunch donated to volunteers on the build site – can be doubled if a monetized receipt can be provided.
This moment is particularly significant for Habitat, Wright said, because it’s the organization’s first time being awarded a Faith Build grant, and it’s also the 50th home the nonprofit is building for a local family. The opportunity for donors to double their impact on such a historic build is an unprecedented opportunity, she added, and the Stephensons’ mortgage payment will be put toward the construction of additional affordable homes, so every donation has a domino effect.
That goes for every single donation, Dorsch clarified on the conference call. Even if people are only able to give $10 during this period of widespread economic insecurity, a little bit can go a long way.
“We are lifting people up out of poverty and giving them a foundation,” Wright said of where that money goes. “Home ownership is a foundation for their future. We know generational wealth is accumulated through homeownership.”
So far, several of the 12 partnering churches have still found ways to give, both monetarily and through their faith. When Habitat’s Ground Blessing event was canceled due to COVID-19, for example, several pastors recorded blessings and congregation members sent in favorite Bible verses and other well wishes that were then transcribed on the framing of the Stephensons’ soon-to-be new home.
It won’t be easy to make up for lost revenue after the nonprofit was forced to cancel its Jump into Jewels and Women Build fundraisers (along with several other smaller spring events), but the goal is to raise $40,000 to replace these lost funds through the #NailTheChallenge, and any money raised will be added to the cash and in-kind donations raised prior to the pandemic to take full advantage of Thrivent’s Generosity Challenge, covering half the cost of the home’s construction.
The money from the Thrivent grant won’t be received until later in the year, Wright clarified, but any donations to #NailTheChallenge will go directly to the construction of the Stephensons’ home, so that’s why it’s more crucial now than ever to find donors.
And for those looking for another way to help, Wright said to contact the organization and they’ll get them set up to build.
“We’re shifting, keeping certain protocols that need to be in place as far as when we’re at job sites – require masks and social distancing, etc. – so if someone doesn’t have the means to give, they can give a lot by contacting us and saying, ‘I want to come build,’” she said.