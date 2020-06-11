Cheyenne Little Theatre Players has been entertaining Cheyenne audiences for more than 90 years, and we plan to be here for at least 90 more. But during this time of crisis, we would like to share with you, our community, what we are doing and how you can help us.
When we raise the performance curtain on a new production, our audience is asked to “suspend belief” and enter a fantasy world that can entertain, challenge and delight the mind. Who could imagine, just months ago, that a strange new virus, an international pandemic, could thrust us into a real world where we wear masks, avoid close encounters and deny ourselves access to normal daily routines? Are we traveling through our own “unscripted” melodrama?
In CLTP’s long and storied past, your community theater has hit many potential show-stopping speed bumps. We overcame obstacles like the Great Depression, a world war, floods, tornadoes and even bad management. But each time, we have risen to these challenges, making your community theater stronger than ever.
Our success at survival enabled us to present first-rate productions to you, our audience. Hopefully, you were able to see some of our recent shows: “Beauty and the Beast,” “Mothers and Sons,” “My Fair Lady,” “Addams Family,” “Boeing Boeing;” or perhaps you spent a summer evening with your family and friends at the Old-Fashioned Melodrama.
Maybe you attended one of our special “theatrical” events: our staging of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” or “Forbidden Broadway” (our recent fundraiser). These productions and many others are possible because we have hundreds of volunteers who range from 6 to 90 years of age.
And, of course, essential to our success, are YOU, our patrons: the appreciative and generous audience who laugh, cry, applaud and encourage the performers during every show.
Community theater without a live audience equals TV. We all certainly get enough of that now.
So, what keeps us going during these uncertain times? Here are some of the things we are concentrating on:
1. We are moving forward with considering productions for our next season (2021-22); performing our first virtual “CLTP Virtual Cabaret” – a success with over 500 viewers (you can find it on YouTube); planning our 64th annual Old-Fashioned Melodrama – live or virtual, the show will go on in July and August; selling T-shirts to help support the theater’s ongoing operation; planning two sessions of CLTP’s Youth Summer Stock program in June and July; and planning to host the Wyoming American Association of Community Theatres’ Festival in Cheyenne in November.
2. We are also considering how to safely reopen our two theaters: the Mary Godfrey Playhouse and the Historic Atlas Theatre.
Using a carefully thought-out plan prioritizing safety, we are adapting our theaters’ seating arrangements, adopting safety recommendations in line with recommendations from the Laramie County Recovery Plan, and taking every precaution to make sure that our theaters are safe and will remain safe as we move forward.
We are deep-cleaning our theaters, incorporating essential safety measures, and ensuring the best possible prevention protocols to keep our patrons and performers healthy and safe. Our volunteer seamstresses are busy making masks to make sure our performers are all safe during rehearsals for upcoming productions.
3. How do we continue to meet ongoing overhead costs like insurance and utilities and the additional required investments for your safe return to our theaters?
Recent meetings of all our volunteers have been full of creative and inspired ideas of how theater can be performed and remain safe for all our volunteers and patrons. However, the bottom line is that this effort will increase our costs at a time when we have to limit our seating so our audiences can remain safe.
We want to continue to bring quality community theater to everyone in southeast Wyoming, northeast Colorado and southwest Nebraska. But right now, we need your help in these areas:
First: Become a volunteer. We need board members, ushers, waitstaff, actors, singers, dancers, musicians, backstage crew and front-of-house managers.
Second: Enjoy our virtual performances in the absence of live staged productions.
Third: We are recommending that our patrons consider purchasing our “Pick-Six” Season Ticket Package. This option entitles you to six tickets you can use any way you choose. You can use all six tickets for one show (i.e., A Christmas Story) or you can use two tickets each for three shows or, one ticket for all six of CLTP’s main stage shows.
Fourth: Consider a donation.
Information about our season tickets, our volunteer opportunities, our virtual and live performance schedule and your donation opportunity are all available to you on our website, www.cheyennelittletheatre.org.
There is a tradition in the theater to leave a “ghost light” burning on the empty stage when it is not in use. Our “ghost lights” are burning at both of our theaters as we “wait in the wings” to bring you all great community theater once again.
Be safe. Be hopeful. The show will go on.