CHEYENNE – If you’ve called the Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center recently and had a hard time getting through, you’re not alone. The high demand for the COVID-19 vaccination has overloaded the VA’s phone system, said local public affairs officer Sam House.
“Over the course of the COVID vaccination program, we’ve just seen an enormous amount of individuals calling in, trying to get scheduled for the appointment,” House said.
The consistent logjam of callers began around the last week of December, House said – coinciding with the VA’s first push to get COVID-19 vaccinations to veterans. At a Jan. 18 multi-agency news conference addressing vaccine distribution, Cheyenne VA Director Paul Roberts said more than 80% of the veterans they work with had expressed interest in receiving the vaccine, resulting in a high volume of calls.
Last week, the Cheyenne VA handled 6,309 calls, House said. The medical center serves about 30,000 veterans, and its phone system has 94 lines for both incoming and outgoing calls, meaning that if you’re the 95th caller, you’ll hear a busy signal.
To help address the backlog, the Cheyenne VA set up a call center to handle only COVID-related calls. If callers press “8,” they can reach this COVID call center, and then press “1” to either ask COVID-related questions or leave their name and contact information, and someone with the VA will get back to them within a day to set up a vaccination appointment, House said. If callers press “2” on this COVID line, they will enter a queue to speak with a scheduler and will have to wait on the phone until someone is available to speak with them.
House recommends anyone past caller number 15 hang up and try again later, or leave a message with their contact information so an appointment can be scheduled sometime in the near future, depending on call volume. Past caller number 15, it may be up to an hour before reaching someone, he said.
If callers press “3” on the COVID line, they can talk to someone about free transportation to and from a vaccination appointment.
To avoid calling the VA altogether, veterans can use My HealtheVet, an online portal at myhealth.va.gov for VA patients that uses secure messaging. House said this is the VA’s preferred way to schedule appointments because it is the most convenient for everyone, with schedulers able to set up appointments within 24 hours of a request through the portal.
As of Monday morning, the Cheyenne VA had distributed 3,820 doses of the vaccine, House said. That day, they planned on administering 270 more doses.
On Feb. 22, the VA plans to do a test run for a drive-up vaccination clinic in the “Circle of Flags” at its facility, and officially launch the following day. Veterans will still need to make an appointment to receive a vaccination at this clinic.
With COVID-related operations currently occupying the hospital’s primary care area, moving most vaccinations to the drive-up clinic would allow the VA to resume many services that have been on hold, such as surgeries and dental appointments, House said.
The Cheyenne VA has also hosted two Saturday vaccination clinics in Cheyenne and will hold one in Loveland, Colorado, this Saturday.
Vaccination appointments through the VA are scheduled out to April or May, though about one-third of the COVID center’s calls are veterans canceling a vaccine appointment because they were able to get a quicker appointment elsewhere, House said.
However, an unexpected influx in doses is always possible. This week, House said, the VA received an extra 900 doses, so an email was sent out Monday to veterans asking them to call the medical center to set up an appointment. More than 140 voicemails were waiting for House on Tuesday morning.
“We do not want to hoard the vaccine,” House said. “As soon as we get it, we want to start shooting and getting those vaccines out.”