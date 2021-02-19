CHEYENNE – Growth in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases by 112 pushed the number of active cases back up over 760 on Friday.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, reported 112 new laboratory-confirmed cases and 40 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus.
The reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, meanwhile, increased by 110 on Friday, leaving the state with 762 active cases, an increase of 42 from Thursday.
Fremont County had 112 active cases; Teton County had 100; Carbon County had 87; Natrona had 68; Laramie had 60; Sweetwater had 54; Uinta had 52; Albany had 40; Lincoln had 35; Sheridan had 34; Park had 28; Campbell had 21; Converse had 18; Platte had 16; Big Horn had 14; Goshen had 10; Washakie had four; Sublette and Weston had three; Hot Springs had two, and Johnson had one.
Crook and Niobrara counties had no active cases as of Friday.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases, and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 14 counties. Carbon County had the highest number of new cases at 35, followed by Sweetwater with 25.
The increases in confirmed and probable cases brought to 53,683 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March. Of those, 52,259 have recovered, according to Health Department figures.