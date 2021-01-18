CHEYENNE – Local health officials struck a hopeful, but measured tone as they addressed the media Monday morning regarding the status of the coronavirus vaccine rollout.
The news conference was a joint effort between Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, Cheyenne Regional Health System and Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center, held in the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center lobby. Officials from each organization expressed the need for a collaborative approach and shared the progress being made as vaccinations wrap up in high-priority group 1a and begin for people 70 years of age and older.
So far, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has administered about 2,000 doses of the vaccine, 450 of those being second doses, said Dr. Jeffrey Chapman, Cheyenne Regional Health System's chief medical officer. After this coming week, about 1,000 people 70 and older are expected to have been vaccinated by the hospital, he said.
Later in the news conference, the health system's chief operating officer, Robin Roling, said 730 people had already been scheduled for vaccinations this week, with staff continuing to work through about 2,300 voicemails they received last week from people attempting to schedule appointments – a volume that overwhelmed their phone system.
Roling said people who left messages should expect to get a call back soon, adding that the health system was working to "tweak" its scheduling setup to make it more efficient.
Anyone going in to get vaccinated should anticipate it taking about 30 minutes, Roling said, with 15 minutes allotted to monitor for adverse reactions. She said people going in for an appointment should make sure to wear a mask, social distance while in the building and try to wash their hands before arriving.
Laramie County Health Officer Dr. Stan Hartman also noted that the virus' new "UK variant," confirmed Saturday in a Teton County man, would not affect the county's approach to vaccine distribution.
Chapman called vaccine distribution "a daunting task," but said health officials are committed to working through the county's population as quickly as possible while still following health guidelines.
"Just today, we've had a discussion (about) how do we deal with all the pressure to get vaccines (distributed) as quickly as possible – so our group that's focusing on the vaccine is committed that, if there's vaccine available to us as a system, that we will have it in people's arms within a week," Chapman said.
About 6,000 doses of the vaccine have come into the county so far, but that includes both first and second doses, said Kathy Emmons, executive director of the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department. Emmons stressed that supply continues to be a sticking point when it comes to getting people vaccinated.
"Even if we had a stadium here, the problem is we don't have thousands and thousands of doses of vaccines that we could just fill that stadium up and get everybody vaccinated," she said. "I want people to realize that what we do is really based on the supply of what's coming into the county. The demand is there – right now, the supply is not, and that's a huge challenge to make sure we get the stuff."
The City-County Health Department only has 10 nurses, Emmons said, further highlighting the need to work with local pharmacies, clinics and the Cheyenne VA.
Roling said she wanted to "acknowledge frustrations" about the rate of vaccine rollout, but pointed out the circumstances that make the coronavirus vaccine more difficult to administer than a routine flu vaccination: two doses that must be administered the correct amount of time apart; strict storage requirements, including subzero temperatures for the Pfizer vaccine and a limited window of time to use a dose after it's thawed out; and the priority group guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Wyoming Department of Health.
As for the Cheyenne VA, Director Paul Roberts said just under 1,500 veterans and staff – divided about 50/50 – had been vaccinated since the medical center received its first shipment of vaccines just before Christmas. About 85% of VA staff have already been administered the vaccine, Roberts said, and 1,900 veterans are scheduled to receive it before the beginning of February.
Receipt and distribution have remained steady, Roberts said, ranging from 400 to 700 doses per week, but medical center staff hope they will soon be receiving 1,000 to 1,250 doses per week.
Once the supply chain is consistent, the VA is looking to begin Saturday vaccination clinics for veterans, Roberts said, adding that a trial run two weeks ago vaccinated 300 veterans and "worked very well." Roberts said more than 80% of the veterans they work with had expressed interest in receiving the vaccine, with the VA's phone lines also dealing with a high volume of calls recently.
Another hopeful sign, Emmons said, is that some who initially turned down the vaccine, or who might have been hesitant to receive it, have now seen their friends or family members be vaccinated and now feel comfortable making appointments.
"I think some of that reluctance was just kind of putting somebody else out there first to see what happened with them, and now they are starting to request the vaccine, too," she said.
Health officials said one of the continuing challenges is education: making sure people know the vaccine is safe, and how and when they can receive it. Emmons said City-County Health will make sure to share information on its social media accounts and through community groups, such as AARP. The health department's website lists current distribution sites and will soon open an online scheduling portal on its website so people 70 and older who haven't heard from their health care provider can sign up for a time slot.
Emmons said the federal government was evaluating a potential shift in priority groups, but any possible changes were still up in the air and hadn't yet filtered down to the state or county level.
"So I guess our message is: we're getting vaccinations out there," Emmons said. "We want the community to be confident that they're gonna get the vaccine. ... But this is not going to be a quick fix."