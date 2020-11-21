State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist speaks during a media briefing Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, inside the Capitol in downtown Cheyenne. The briefing, which also included updates from Gov. Mark Gordon, Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center CEO and President Tim Thornell, gave information on the spike in COVID-19 cases across the state, as well as the upcoming election. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle