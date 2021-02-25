Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley and Central Laramie County Counties including the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, and Wheatland. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be an extreme risk for vehicle blow overs. Patchy blowing snow may reduce visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. &&