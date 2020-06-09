CHEYENNE – Wyoming Equality recently donated N95 masks to HealthWorks, as well as surgical masks to protesters, thanks to a reality TV star from the “Real Housewives of New York.”
BSTRONG, an organization founded by "Housewives" star Bethenny Frankel, and the Global Empowerment Mission, sent 250 N95 masks and 500 surgical masks to Wyoming Equality about a month ago.
Director Sara Burlingame said Wyoming Equality just noticed the box of donations because it was their first day back in the office since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Once she noticed the box, she made calls to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center to see who needed the masks the most.
CRMC then pointed her in the direction of HealthWorks, which is a federally qualified community health center that offers health care to people regardless of their ability to pay. Burlingame said the N95 masks are really meant for medical workers, and the surgical masks are the one-time-use masks that people can wear out in public.
She said people can come by the Wyoming Equality office to pick up a mask, and they will also be handing them out during protests. Burlingame said she noticed some protestors not wearing masks, so she wants to make sure they’re available.
During protests, people are gathering in large groups, which could be problematic to the spread of COVID-19 if people aren’t wearing masks.
“I think this box came like a month and a half ago,” Burlingame said. “While it was a very kind thing, there are people who really needed those, and I feel really guilty that they were sitting here in a Wyoming Equality office, when they could have been on the frontlines where they were needed.”
Jenna Green, chief quality officer for HealthWorks, said wholesalers are starting to catch up to the personal protective equipment orders of medical providers, but there still is a PPE shortage.
She said HealthWorks provides primary care, dental care and behavioral health services, so its really important to protect that amount of staff in their daily interactions with patients. She said HealthWorks is also requiring patients to wear a mask and doing COVID-19 screenings as people enter the building.
Green said people can be asymptomatic, or haven’t received a COVID-19 test, and they don’t know they’re a carrier. Masks serve the simple purpose of preventing respiratory droplets, which transmit the virus, from spreading to someone else. She said she’s still encouraging everyone to wear masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
She said 250 N95 masks could last the clinic several weeks, and N95 masks can be reused. She said surgical masks can be used once before being discarded.
“With everything else going on locally, nationally and around the world, I think it's very easy for people to set aside that we're still in the midst of a global pandemic,” Green said. “So just the importance of, again, reminding people to not let down their guard. We're already seeing spikes in communities just states away, and doing everything we can locally in Wyoming to keep our numbers as low as possible.”