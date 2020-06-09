Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon. High 62F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.