CHEYENNE – With $325 billion of the $900 billion stimulus package being earmarked for small businesses, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce hosted a webinar Tuesday afternoon to tell businesses what they might qualify for and how to secure those funds.
Initiatives like the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Disaster Loan program will come back online in coming weeks, so U.S. Chamber Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley laid out how businesses can take advantage of those funds, recommending each business to lay out a game plan of what relief to apply for.
According to Bradley, the most important programs for small businesses in the new bill are the employee retention tax credit, the Economic Injury Disaster Loans, the live venue grants and the Paycheck Protection Program, which is the biggest program of all, with $325 million in the new package alone.
“This new law has big implications for small businesses, and we’re going to break them down today and talk about them and how they can help you,” Bradley said.
Employee retention tax credit
Under the first CARES Act relief package, a number of small businesses shied away from the employee retention tax credit because it couldn’t be used in tandem with Paycheck Protection Program funding. Often, the PPP funds were greater than the tax credit that offers an advanceable, refundable credit of up to $14,000 per employee for two quarters.
But that rule changed under the new stimulus package, so businesses with a PPP loan should seek out this tax credit, Bradley said.
With the new stimulus package, businesses have the opportunity to retroactively apply this tax credit from last year, or apply it to the first two quarters of 2021.
“This is really a brand new opportunity for a lot of small businesses, and, frankly, a more generous opportunity than what was originally included in the CARES Act,” Bradley said.
Eligible businesses must have less than 500 employees and must have experienced a 20% decline in gross receipts in one quarter in 2020, compared to the same quarter in 2019. This credit is available through a filing with the Internal Revenue Service, so business owners should consult with the person who prepares their taxes.
Economic Injury Disaster Loans
The Economic Injury Disaster Loan is a typical loan program run through the Small Business Administration, but an additional $10,000 grant is available to a variety of businesses, as well. During the first round of stimulus funding, that $10,000 grant was so popular that a number of businesses only received $1,000 or $2,000, according to Bradley.
That grant program is being brought back with the new stimulus package, with a priority on areas where businesses qualify for New Market Tax Credits, which focus on locations with higher levels of poverty. That sets Cheyenne businesses up for success, as a number of areas in town are eligible for those credits. (To view the areas that qualify, head to connect.bakertilly.com/nmtc-lihtc-mapping-tool.)
The $10,000 grant program will also prioritize businesses with 300 employees or fewer that have seen a 30% drop in gross receipts during an eight-week period between March 2 and the end of 2020.
“If you meet all of those qualifications, then you’re going to be at the front of the line for receiving that full idle grant,” Bradley said.
Once it opens, this loan can be applied for directly from the SBA at https://covid19relief.sba.gov/.
Live venue grants
Concert halls and other live venues have been hit incredibly hard by COVID-19, with limited occupancy and canceled tours across the country. So the live venue grant program in the second stimulus package is expansive, setting up venues to receive significant funding.
This program is a grant, not a loan, and the available funding comes out to $10 million, or 45% of 2019 gross earned revenue, whichever is less. The only requirement is to be a live venue operator or promoter, theatrical producer, live performing arts organization operator, museum operator, motion picture theatre operator or talent representative, and have lost 25% in gross earned income from last year.
Just like the Economic Injury Disaster Loans, the live venue grants will be administered directly through the SBA.
“Neither one is currently up and running at the moment, but they will be in the days and weeks ahead. And so you’re going to want to familiarize yourself with the SBA website and those direct applications,” Bradley said.
Paycheck Protection Program
The Paycheck Protection Program was perhaps the most sought after relief funding in the first round, with more than $650 million in forgivable loans going out to small businesses across the nation.
The program is being brought back to life, both for businesses that never received PPP funding and for businesses whose PPP funding has already run out. For those who have never received a PPP loan, the application process will largely look the same, although the maximum amount available per business dropped from $10 million to $2 million.
For those who have received a loan, the “Second Draw” will be open to companies with less than 300 employees that have experienced a reduction in gross receipts greater than 25% during any quarter in 2020 compared to 2019.
PPP loans are issued through your banking institution, so contact your lender to discuss your PPP options.
“These are probably the two biggest programs that are available to help small businesses going forward,” Bradley said.
To find more information on each program, who is eligible and how to apply, head to tinyurl.com/smallbizstimulus.