CHEYENNE – As Laramie County continues to reopen the public spaces that shut down at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, some health care providers are preparing to meet the increased testing needs of the community.
“Schools going back into session will definitely raise the demand for testing,” Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department Executive Director Kathy Emmons said.
The majority of COVID-19 tests in the U.S. are polymerase chain reaction, PCR, tests. Usually taken with a nasal or throat swab, the PCR test detects diseases by looking for the virus’ genetic material.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the PCR tests – offered at all testing sites in Cheyenne – are the “gold standard” for COVID-19 testing.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle compiled the following list of providers who are administering tests, how much the tests cost and how fast patients can expect results:
Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department
Tests offered: PCR test
Cost: None
Average turnaround time: 24-72 hours
Address: 100 Central Ave., Cheyenne
The health department has also held pop-up drive-through testing sites at Laramie County Community College and in Burns. They are considering holding another pop-up testing site in Pine Bluffs.
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center
Tests offered: PCR tests are available only to patients with a physician’s referral.
Cost: Insurance will be billed for the cost of a test, and patients are responsible for copays.
Average turnaround time: For inpatient tests, it’s 24-72 hours. For outpatients tests, it’s 4-5 days.
Address: 214 E. 23rd St., Cheyenne
Express Urgent Care
Tests offered: PCR test
Cost: Most residents with insurance shouldn’t expect to see any out-of-pocket costs when receiving a COVID-19 test from Express Urgent Care. For those without insurance, the test will cost $140 for new patients and $95 for patients who have been there before.
Average turnaround time: 48 hours for PCR tests
Address: 7124 Commons Drive, Cheyenne
HealthReach
Tests offered: PCR test, rapid results test
Cost: Insurance will only cover PCR tests at HealthReach if a patient is symptomatic or has had direct contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 and was recommended by a health care provider. Insurance does not cover rapid result tests taken at HealthReach, meaning anyone who receives that test will pay $80 out of pocket. Those without insurance are eligible for a free test under the federal CARES Act.
Average turnaround time: 48-72 hours for PCR, 20 minutes for rapid results
Address: 2030 Blue Grass Circle, Cheyenne
NextCare Urgent Care
Tests offered: PCR test, rapid result test
Cost: Most insurance companies are covering the total costs of COVID-19 tests at NextCare, so most patients won’t see any out-of-pocket costs. If you’re uninsured, you’ll be able to get a free COVID-19 test through the federal CARES Act.
Average turnaround time: 24-48 hours for PCR tests, 15 minutes for rapid tests
Address: 4140 Laramie St., Cheyenne
Stitches Acute Care Center
Tests offered: PCR test, rapid result test for those in the high-risk category with a recommendation from their health-care provider
Cost: Most residents with insurance shouldn’t expect to see any out-of-pocket costs when receiving a COVID-19 test. If you’re uninsured, you’ll be able to get a free COVID-19 test through the federal CARES Act.
Average turnaround time: 3-5 days for PCR tests, 20 minutes for rapid result tests
Address: 1919 Central Ave., Cheyenne
Walgreens
Tests offered: PCR tests are available to anyone over the age of 18.
Cost: None. Walgreens will attempt to bill insurance if the patient has it, but a representative told the WTE that if there is a copay, the store will typically cover the costs.
Average turnaround time: 3-5 days
Address: 1501 Dell Range Blvd., Cheyenne
