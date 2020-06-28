The following closures are related to the upcoming Independence Day holiday and cover both Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4:
Government offices
Federal government – Closed Friday.
State of Wyoming – Closed Friday.
Laramie County – Closed Friday.
City of Cheyenne – Closed Friday.
Government services
U.S. Postal Service – Express Mail delivery and parcel only Saturday. No regular mail service.
Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed Friday.
Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed, and curb-to-curb services will not operate Friday and Saturday. Normal bus routes remain out of operation due to COVID-19.
Trash pickup
City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Transfer Station, Compost Facility and landfill closed Saturday. Trash/recycle pick-up scheduled for the week of July 3 will run as usual, and the Compost Facility will be open Sunday for drop-offs from 12 p.m.-4 p.m.
Countryside Disposal – Regular pickup schedule.
Wyoming Disposal Systems – Regular pickup schedule.
Flyte Sanitation – Regular pickup schedule.
Medical care
Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed Friday. Family Planning closed both Thursday and Friday.
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed Friday; open for emergency care.
Peak Wellness Center – Closed Friday.
Community services
Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Open with adjusted hours for COVID-19. On Friday, lap swim is from 6-8 a.m., aqua exercise is from 8:30-10:30 a.m., the second lap swim is from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., recreation swim is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and the second recreation swim is from 3:30-5:30 p.m. On Saturday, lap swim is from 10:30-11:30 a.m., recreation swim is from noon-2 p.m., and the second recre-ation swim is from 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Cheyenne Family YMCA – Open 8 a.m.-noon Friday. Closed Saturday.
Laramie County Library – Closed Friday and Saturday.
Meals on Wheels – Business office and mart closed due to COVID-19. No meal deliveries Friday. Not scheduling donation pick-ups due to COVID-19, but donation drop-off times are from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. Closed for donation drop-offs Friday and Saturday.
Wyoming Tribune Eagle – Regular newspaper delivery both days. Offices remain closed to the public due to COVID-19.