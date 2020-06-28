The following closures are related to the upcoming Independence Day holiday and cover both Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4:

Government offices

Federal government – Closed Friday.

State of Wyoming – Closed Friday.

Laramie County – Closed Friday.

City of Cheyenne – Closed Friday.

Government services

U.S. Postal Service – Express Mail delivery and parcel only Saturday. No regular mail service.

Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed Friday.

Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed, and curb-to-curb services will not operate Friday and Saturday. Normal bus routes remain out of operation due to COVID-19.

Trash pickup

City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Transfer Station, Compost Facility and landfill closed Saturday. Trash/recycle pick-up scheduled for the week of July 3 will run as usual, and the Compost Facility will be open Sunday for drop-offs from 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Countryside Disposal – Regular pickup schedule.

Wyoming Disposal Systems – Regular pickup schedule.

Flyte Sanitation – Regular pickup schedule.

Medical care

Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed Friday. Family Planning closed both Thursday and Friday.

Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed Friday; open for emergency care.

Peak Wellness Center – Closed Friday.

Community services

Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Open with adjusted hours for COVID-19. On Friday, lap swim is from 6-8 a.m., aqua exercise is from 8:30-10:30 a.m., the second lap swim is from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., recreation swim is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and the second recreation swim is from 3:30-5:30 p.m. On Saturday, lap swim is from 10:30-11:30 a.m., recreation swim is from noon-2 p.m., and the second recre-ation swim is from 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Cheyenne Family YMCA – Open 8 a.m.-noon Friday. Closed Saturday.

Laramie County Library – Closed Friday and Saturday.

Meals on Wheels – Business office and mart closed due to COVID-19. No meal deliveries Friday. Not scheduling donation pick-ups due to COVID-19, but donation drop-off times are from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. Closed for donation drop-offs Friday and Saturday.

Wyoming Tribune Eagle – Regular newspaper delivery both days. Offices remain closed to the public due to COVID-19.

