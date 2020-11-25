CHEYENNE – Out of an abundance of caution, the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra board and staff have announced the cancellation of the Dec. 12 “Holiday Magic” performances.
According to a news release, due to the new restrictions announced by Gov. Mark Gordon – and because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community and at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center – CSO feels it is in the best interest of all involved to not proceed with this concert next month. The health and wellbeing of all CSO patrons, staff and musicians is a top priority, the release said.
Those who have purchased a ticket to this concert can call 307-778-8561 beginning Monday, Nov. 30, to discuss ticket exchange or donation options.