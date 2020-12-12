CHEYENNE – With federal approval Friday of the COVID-19 vaccine from the drugmaker Pfizer, health officials across Wyoming are preparing for an initial shipment of the vaccine to arrive sometime in the coming days.
Though it will still be several weeks or months before the general public can get vaccinated, an initial shipment of potentially 5,000 doses could arrive “within the next week or so,” Gov. Mark Gordon told lawmakers earlier this week. The bulk of that initial shipment will go to frontline health care workers at local hospitals and clinics, as well as staff at long-term care facilities.
“We’re just trying to pull everybody together to try to determine what the need is at this point and start working on the numbers,” said Kathy Emmons, executive director of the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, which will spearhead the coordination efforts locally.
Emmons said the 5,000-dose figure mentioned by Gordon was “a pretty good estimate of the numbers that they’re talking about.” Initial distributions across the state will be based on regional population sizes, as well as the needs of local health care facilities.
At Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, plans have been underway to determine which health care personnel will be vaccinated first, as the hospital will receive the bulk of the first shipment to Laramie County. An initial batch of vaccines could arrive “hopefully” within the next week, CRMC President Tim Thornell said Friday.
“What we’re doing right now is kind of stratifying our workforce into a group of employees who clearly work directly with COVID-positive patients,” Thornell said. “So you can imagine our ICU staff and staff that are on our COVID-dedicated units will be among that group, and our goal will be to get all of them who want to be vaccinated vaccinated with this first round of vaccine that we get.”
“That’s our hope, but we just don’t know how the numbers will play out yet,” he added.
Thornell estimated around 250 frontline staff at CRMC will be among the initial group to be vaccinated. From there, as the hospital receives more doses from the local health department, additional personnel will receive the vaccine.
“The second tier will be the remainder of our frontline staff (outside of the ICUs and COVID-19 units), who certainly have a chance at coming in contact with someone who is COVID-positive,” Thornell said. “Then, our third tier will be the rest of our health care staff, who aren’t necessarily in direct patient care.”
After initial distributions to staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities, first responders will be the next priority population to get vaccinated, given their frequent interactions with the public. Emmons was unsure of exactly when doses would arrive for first responders, noting it would partially hinge on whether another vaccine, from the drugmaker Moderna, wins authorization in coming weeks.
“The Moderna vaccine hasn’t gotten all the way through the (emergency approval) process yet, so we don’t know exactly what’s in the pipeline to Wyoming,” Emmons said. “But as soon as we can get that next dosage, then we’ll finish up the health care providers and start working on the first responders.”
While staff members at long-term care facilities will be vaccinated through local distributions, residents there will instead be vaccinated through a federal initiative led by CVS and Walgreens, which could be underway by the end of this month.
Though news of the vaccine remains promising, officials have repeatedly noted it will take months for widespread distribution to take place. Emmons said it was still a bit early to know when an average Laramie County resident could be vaccinated, though she offered a potential timeline.
“I would guess that by March or April – and that’s just pure speculation – we should be doing the general population,” Emmons said.
When supply of the vaccine increases in Cheyenne, it will be distributed to the public through a variety of channels. CRMC will work with its large network of primary-care providers to administer the vaccine, and the county health department will also offer it at its building, with the possibility of expanding into the community later on.
“At this point, you have to be a registered agent to administer (the vaccine) on site,” Emmons said. “Down the road, that will change, I think. So, to the first dosage, people are going to have to come here. As we get more into the bigger, broader scale, then we may end up doing more of a drive-thru.”
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines must be administered in two separate doses about three to four weeks apart. Additionally, each vial of the Pfizer vaccine, which must be kept at about -94 degrees Fahrenheit, includes five doses, all of which must be used within days of being thawed.
Taken together, the quirks will make for “a logistics puzzle,” according to Emmons, though she noted only the Pfizer vaccine must be kept at subzero temperatures. For some neighboring county health departments that lack the high-tech freezer necessary to preserve the vaccine, they are left with two options: get some shipments from the freezer in Laramie County, or wait for the Moderna vaccine.
“If Moderna is right behind the Pfizer vaccine, like within days, (those counties) may end up just waiting and getting the Moderna, because that could be shipped directly to them, rather than having to come through us, which would be one less logistical challenge,” Emmons said.
After the Pfizer vaccine was recommended Thursday by an advisory panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Moderna vaccine will go before the same group for consideration next week. On Friday, the Trump administration announced the purchase of an additional 100 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, bringing the federal government’s stockpile to a total of 200 million doses.
If approved by the FDA next week, shipments of the Moderna vaccine will begin immediately, and the additional doses will allow “for continuous delivery through the end of June 2021,” according to the release.