CHEYENNE – Governor Mark Gordon announced the opening of the Hospitality Loss Relief Program, which provides pandemic relief for hospitality businesses and nonprofits whose operations have been interrupted by the reduced hours provisions in recent health orders.
Awards up to $50,000 are available for Wyoming bars, taverns, restaurants, or hotels that derive their primary revenue between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. from on-premises sales and consumption of malt beverages, wine, and/or liquor.
The Hospitality Loss Relief Program opened Dec. 10 and closes Dec. 16 at 5 p.m.
Learn more and apply at www.wyobizrelief.org/hospitality. A calculation worksheet, video tutorial, and frequently asked questions are also available on the website.