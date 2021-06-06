CHEYENNE – Slowing the spread of COVID-19 through infection control will be the subject of the next AARP and Mountain-Pacific Quality Health’s House Calls Series of webinars, set for 1 p.m. June 11.
The webinar series is free, but participants are asked to register at https://tinyurl.com/housecalls61121. For those who wish to listen to the webinar on the phone, simply dial 1-253-215-8782. If asked for a meeting ID, use 857 7781 2450 and press #.
The June 11 webinar will feature Dr. Aida Wen, an associate professor, Department of Geriatric Medicine, University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine. Wen serves as the medical director at a nursing facility and has been the president and founder of the Hawaii Medical Directors Association since 2008.
Wen points out that as vaccination rates are increasing around the country, and COVID-19 cases are decreasing, there is confusion around guidelines for masking, washing and distancing. Wen will explain the common sense and practical approaches to these items through the lens of keeping your loved ones safe in their homes.
The House Calls webinar series comes out of the Centers for Disease Control’s Project Firstline, which offers interactive infection prevention and control curriculum for healthcare and public health workforces and family caregivers across the United States. The series aims to close that gap and help caregivers take better care of their loved ones residing both at home and in skilled nursing facilities.
The webinars will feature 20- to 40-minute demonstrations on subject matter, while allowing for questions from the live audience. For those who want to watch the presentations, but don’t plan to answer questions, check out AARP Wyoming’s Facebook page at facebook.com/aarpwy.