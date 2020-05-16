CHEYENNE – During day one of its first special session since 2004, the Wyoming Legislature took initial steps Friday to distribute $1.25 billion in federal relief that came to the state as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Throughout the day, four bills appeared on track to win final approval from both chambers, but in a late-night vote, the House of Representatives rejected one of the proposals. After 11 p.m. Friday, the representatives decided to spike a bill that would expand Gov. Mark Gordon’s flexibility to move funds between state agencies.
Before the vote, House Speaker Steve Harshman, R-Casper, argued the bill had gotten off the rails. The legislation, which would also allow school districts to increase their cash reserves to make up for an anticipated drop-off in transportation reimbursements, was amended extensively in the Senate, and Harshman criticized some of the senators' moves.
"Talking about slush funds and all this stuff, frankly, it's goofy talk, and I think we're in real serious times," Harshman said. "I don't think our people need goofy talk that is kind of geared toward reelection talk."
The House then defeated the bill by an overwhelming 52-7 vote, after approving it twice earlier in the day. Around the same time Friday night, the Senate adopted its amended version of the same bill by a 27-2 vote. The split between the chambers leaves the legislation in flux heading into today, the second and final day of the session.
The first day of the session saw about a third of lawmakers attend in person at the Capitol. With the galleries empty save for a few reporters, lawmakers participated from the House and Senate floors and some conference rooms through the same medium as those debating from the comfort of their homes.
The three bills that won final approval from both the House and Senate tackle a wide range of issues through use of the federal relief funds. U.S. Department of Treasury guidelines currently prohibit the money from being used to supplement lost revenue, meaning the state’s financial situation will likely require another special session soon.
“We don’t know going ahead how many special sessions we’re going to need to have going forward, with anything from budgetary issues to CARES Act dollars,” Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, told lawmakers, explaining the thinking of the Legislature’s Management Council. “We thought it was critical that we get this money out early and quick in a very short session, and then leave plenty of time for thoughtful special sessions going forward.”
Wyoming only has until the end of this year to spend the $1.25 billion, and one of the advanced bills would establish a time frame for the governor’s office to use portions of the funding. Through the bill, $450 million would be available to Gordon and his office for immediate use until July 15, at which point an additional $400 million would be freed up. All remaining funds from the federal relief bill would then be available starting Sept. 15.
The bill also included requirements to ensure the state complies with any federal reporting of how the funds were used. While some members of the House were wary of such federal oversight, Sommers told them it’s essential “to dot our i’s and cross our t’s” to avoid having to pay back any of the funds to the federal government. Gordon, in his discussions with the Legislature, has repeatedly emphasized the need to be cautious with the funds.
Several legislators have argued the most important bill being considered during the session is one to create three relief programs for local businesses struggling to stay afloat amid the pandemic. The legislation would allocate about $250 million for the programs, which would be run by the Wyoming Business Council.
The majority of those funds – $175 million – were originally earmarked to go to a statewide loan program open to Wyoming businesses with 100 employees or fewer. However, partially due to concerns from banks and the Wyoming Business Council on issuing those loans quickly, legislators in both chambers amended that one into to a stipend program instead.
The same bill also would create another stipend program that would be open to independent, Wyoming-based businesses with 50 employees or less, while giving priority to those that missed out on any federal relief. Rep. Mike Greear, R-Worland, who chairs the committee that drafted the bill, said he hopes to see that program set up within the next couple weeks.
“The concept behind that was to be a quick-hitter, to help those businesses that did not get the (Paycheck Protection Program grants),” Greear said during debate.
The governor has the ultimate authority to distribute the funds, but all the bills have aimed to establish a more collaborative, safeguarded process between the two branches. While the House overwhelmingly rejected the bill giving more flex authority to the governor, the Senate moved in the opposite direction.
During debate Friday evening, senators adopted an amendment to the bill to address the massive deficit – potentially up to $500 million in coming years – facing the state’s K-12 education system. The proposal, brought by Joint Appropriations Committee co-chair Sen. Eli Bebout, R-Riverton, would give additional authority to the governor’s office to divert some funding from Wyoming school districts for other uses during the coming school year.
While a few legislators worried about inserting the amendment without public comment, the proposal gained support from Sen. Hank Coe, R-Cody, who chairs the Senate Education Committee.
“I think we need this tool right now, because we’re going to have some serious, serious problems (with K-12 funding),” said Coe, adding the Joint Education Committee could adjust the proposal as needed during its June meeting.
The amendment also allows the governor to replace any of those reduced funds with money from the omnibus federal relief bill, “to the extent that funds are available and are allowable.” Some lawmakers, including Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, wondered how those federal dollars would be allowed for that use, given the federal restrictions on using the CARES Act money to supplement budgets.
A similar amendment to that bill was not considered by the House, meaning members of the House and Senate will have to hash out their differences in a joint conference committee today.
While a majority of the legislation was focused on uses of federal funds, the Legislature also tried to address some immediate, programmatic needs through one of the four bills. The legislation, among other things, would establish a program to provide financial aid to landlords who don’t evict tenants impacted by the pandemic. Without getting rid of that program for landlords, lawmakers in both chambers also approved an amendment that could allow for another program to provide direct financial assistance to people at risk of losing their housing.
The first day of the session moved at a breakneck pace, as the bills received three votes from each chamber. During normal sessions, bills must receive votes on three separate days, but lawmakers voted to amend the rules to get their work done more quickly.
Five senators, none of them wearing protective masks, worked from the Senate floor throughout the day, while seven others were in other office rooms in the Capitol. In the House, 16 representatives came in person for the session, and two of them wore protective masks.
The Legislature will reconvene at 8 a.m. today to finish its work on the legislation. After both the House and Senate completed final votes on the bills Friday night, lawmakers will search for common ground between the bodies in joint conference committee meetings today.
While the special session will come to a close sometime today, it probably won’t be the last for the Wyoming Legislature in coming months. During the debate Friday, lawmakers repeatedly mentioned the second half of June as a likely time for them to address long-term budget issues.