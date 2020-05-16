A few short months ago, I never thought masks would be a hot new wardrobe accessory. I never thought I would be making them. But, here we are.
It began with just one. I was only going to make one mask so my husband would be safe when he did his quick runs to the grocery store. After looking through many online patterns and watching a few YouTube videos, I chose the one I would make.
My first attempt was created from an old sheet. According to some articles, sheets with a high thread count work well for keeping germs away from your face. After cutting, pinning, pressing and sewing, I tucked a tissue in the secret pocket for an extra layer of filtration, as suggested.
I was proud when I presented my husband with the finished product. He was impressed too until he tried it on. It did not quite cover his face, and the elastic straps were a bit too short. But it fit me perfectly, so the cream-colored prototype became mine.
I cut the next one from red polka dot cotton fabric – a little larger, man-sized. This time I tucked a coffee filter in the secret pocket. It fit him perfectly. He even liked the color.
I planned on stopping there, but then I thought about my mother-in-law, our kids and their spouses, our grandchildren and my sister in Houston. My project became bigger and my mission more important. I dug deeper into my plastic tubs of fabric.
I made three small ones covered in sport balls for grandsons. I made teal ones for our daughters. I made a “Paris green” one, which was the new favorite color of one granddaughter, and one with happy puppies for another. A large blue one big enough to cover one son’s beard that is growing longer and thicker with each passing work-from-home day.
Each mask became customized by personality, size and color.
I happily checked off names from my list.
And then, I found it.
Tucked in some fabric I had kept from my mom’s collection after she passed away was a scrap of cloth with horses trotting across a beige and blue background. My hands followed the path of the horses as I remembered how many times I had tucked my little cowboy in bed under his favorite horse quilt.
I remembered how my mom had sewn each block together and her fingers had needled every quilted stitch. I remembered how much he loved the security of the quilt my mom made for him more than 35 years ago, and how those horses had kept him warm and safe. I held the treasure I had found, knowing it was the last memory of that quilt.
My son’s daughter was 9 months old when he passed in 2007. She has grown into a brilliant and beautiful young lady who loves horses and sees the world through her daddy’s chocolate brown eyes. This small piece of cloth was barely enough to make a mask, but I knew who it was for.
Fabric has a way of piecing together memories and patching together families. A project born out of a time of fear and uncertainty became heart-work for me. What began with making one mask has turned into 35 and counting. Each one created to protect someone I love. Each one carrying the story of the fabric it was made from.
Out of all the masks I have made, there is one that holds a special power. An extra layer of protection that isn’t tucked in the secret pocket. It is a protection from the love embedded in the fabric. It is protection from my mom and my son for a special girl they both loved.
As her chocolate brown eyes peek over the top of the horses on her mask, I know she will be safe.
I never thought I would be making masks. But, here we are.