The following closures are related to today’s Independence Day holiday:

Government services

U.S. Postal Service – Express Mail delivery and parcel only today. No regular mail service.

Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed, and curb-to-curb services will not operate today. Normal bus routes remain out of operation due to COVID-19.

Trash pickup

City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Transfer Station, Compost Facility and landfill closed today. Trash/recycle pick-up scheduled for the week of July 3 will run as usual, and the Compost Facility will be open Sunday for drop-offs from noon to 4 p.m.

Countryside Disposal – Regular pickup schedule.

Wyoming Disposal Systems – Regular pickup schedule.

Flyte Sanitation – Regular schedule.

Community services

Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Open with adjusted hours for COVID-19. Today, lap swim is from 10:30-11:30 a.m., recreation swim is from noon to 2 p.m., and the second recreation swim is from 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Cheyenne Family YMCA – Closed today.

Laramie County Library – Closed today.

Meals on Wheels – Business office and mart closed due to COVID-19. Closed for donation drop-offs today.

Wyoming Tribune Eagle – Regular newspaper delivery today.

