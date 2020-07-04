The following closures are related to today’s Independence Day holiday:
Government services
U.S. Postal Service – Express Mail delivery and parcel only today. No regular mail service.
Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed, and curb-to-curb services will not operate today. Normal bus routes remain out of operation due to COVID-19.
Trash pickup
City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Transfer Station, Compost Facility and landfill closed today. Trash/recycle pick-up scheduled for the week of July 3 will run as usual, and the Compost Facility will be open Sunday for drop-offs from noon to 4 p.m.
Countryside Disposal – Regular pickup schedule.
Wyoming Disposal Systems – Regular pickup schedule.
Flyte Sanitation – Regular schedule.
Community services
Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Open with adjusted hours for COVID-19. Today, lap swim is from 10:30-11:30 a.m., recreation swim is from noon to 2 p.m., and the second recreation swim is from 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Cheyenne Family YMCA – Closed today.
Laramie County Library – Closed today.
Meals on Wheels – Business office and mart closed due to COVID-19. Closed for donation drop-offs today.
Wyoming Tribune Eagle – Regular newspaper delivery today.