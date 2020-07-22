CHEYENNE – For the first time since the novel coronavirus was detected in the state, the Wyoming Department of Corrections is reporting that inmates at one of its facilities have tested positive for the virus.
As previously reported, the department has been conducting COVID-19 testing on all staff and inmates within its institutions and offices. The Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins completed the testing process early this week.
A total of 876 tests were conducted on WSP staff, contract staff and inmate population. As of Wednesday morning, results indicate that six health care workers, one staff member and three inmates have tested positive for the virus.
As a result, WSP has instituted containment protocols, and contact investigations are underway, according to a news release. The facility is following guidelines from the Wyoming Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control and is currently locked down.
Full test results from WSP are still pending. Further information will be provided to the public as it becomes available, according to the release.