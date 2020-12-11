"It's real:" Local veteran recovers from COVID-19 after three weeks in hospital

CHEYENNE – Carol and Norman “Bud” Riggs can’t remember a time in their marriage when they spent three weeks apart. Bud even joked that spending that much time apart would be “against the law.”
But that was before Bud – a 70-year-old Navy veteran – caught COVID-19. For the past three weeks, he’s been confined to the Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center, facing the disease that’s taken the lives of close to 300,000 Americans, the majority being 65 or older.
Fortunately for the Riggs family, Bud finally received the green light to go home Thursday afternoon, after receiving “fantastic care” from the VA Medical Center team. Having taken on the persona of Santa Claus for the last 20 years each holiday season, Bud was rolled out by his nurses while donning a full Santa suit – long, white beard included.
Reflecting on his experience, Bud couldn’t say enough kind words about the medical professionals at the VA who helped restore his health, and who allowed him to keep his infamous facial hair.
“They genuinely care about their patients. They’re working 12 hours a day to try to keep up with what’s going on, and I don’t know that people appreciate what these people are going through and putting their families through to try to help us at this time,” Bud said. “I myself am so grateful for their dedication to their duty.”
Bud, like many other Americans, originally questioned the truth about the dangers of COVID-19. He said he believed it was a ploy to control him, until he began feeling sick on a hunting trip. When he called the VA, they told him to go to the hospital, and he was immediately admitted to the ICU. The doctors told him that if he didn’t start breathing, he’d have to go on a ventilator.
Though the ventilator wasn’t ultimately needed, that experience immediately opened his eyes to the seriousness of the virus, along with the challenges health care workers are facing right now.
“Sure enough, it’s real. You need to take care of yourselves and your family, take the necessary precautions to make sure you’re keeping yourself and everybody else safe,” Bud said.
Calling him “a wonderful man and a great father,” Carol said, “He’s lucky to be alive.”
The couple shared a hug before loading up the car, as nurses Megan Peterson and Chelsi Dodson helped with his release. For them, the reunification was a much-needed bright spot in what has been a rough couple of months. According to the Wyoming Department of Health’s COVID-19 hospital dashboard, the VA Medical Center currently had the fourth-highest number of COVID-19 patients in the state as of Wednesday.
“It gives me tremendous hope that everybody else that we do have right now can get better, and that we are going to be able to send people home,” Dodson said. “It is a validation of our hard work, and seeing it come to fruition and seeing our patients benefit is always the greatest gift.”