With the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise in Laramie County, it was a relief to read that Mayor Orr decided to cancel Fridays on the Plaza. It was extremely disappointing to then read that the City Council has decided to make an issue of it.
Based on what happened during Summer On The Streets, it's obvious that people are not going to wear masks and try to social distance at these events. It's also disappointing that the DDA is planning more large events.
How many more COVID cases is it going to take before our city, county and state leaders start making decisions that reflect what has been proven to help mitigate the spread of the virus and ultimately save lives? Everyone wants to resume life as usual, but, unfortunately, we can't safely do that right now.
It's time our city and state leaders started doing what's necessary to protect the citizens, even if it isn't always popular. It's time that each of us realizes our choices, like wearing a mask in public and staying an appropriate distance from others, will have a profound effect on the health and well-being of those around us.