CHEYENNE – Another Laramie County School District 1 student has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release the district sent out Thursday afternoon.
The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department recently notified the district that a student at Johnson Junior High has the virus.
This is the latest in a string of several positive cases the district has reported among students and staff since school reopened for in-person learning in August.
After completing a contact tracing investigation, the health department has quarantined 13 Johnson students, according to the news release. Contract tracing revealed that a majority of students and staff members wore face coverings consistently when they were around the infected student, which accounts for the low number of students facing a 14-day quarantine period.
With input from public health officials, the district recently changed its quarantine policy. Only those people who were not wearing a mask at the time of interaction with an COVID-19-positive individual must quarantine.
Parents, students and staff are encouraged to look for possible symptoms, Some of the most common symptoms include fever, chills, cough, and a loss of taste or smell. Individuals are encouraged to stay home if they don’t feel well, and visit their health care provider as necessary. Free COVID-19 testing is available at City-County Health.