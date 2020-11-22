DENVER – King Soopers and City Market, supported by Kroger Health, the health care division of The Kroger Co., have launched rapid antibody testing across its family of pharmacies to help inform patients if they have previously been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.
The FDA-authorized rapid antibody tests – conducted using a finger-prick blood sample – are now available at all King Soopers and City Market pharmacies. The tests, which are supplied by Whitmire Medical, are available for $25, and typically provide results within 15 minutes.
Individuals who believe they may have previously been infected with COVID-19 and are not currently experiencing symptoms are eligible for the test. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in many states, Kroger Health’s rapid antibody test may provide critical information about past infection to patients who believe they may have been exposed to the coronavirus but were unable to access testing at the time of infection.
For more information, visit KrogerHealth.com.