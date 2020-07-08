Excellent editorial this past Sunday about wearing masks! This should be printed and posted at prominent locations around the city, and handed out to all those “rebels" who will not wear a mask, or wear it over their mouth only, or are with elderly folks who are not wearing masks either – all those guys with large "corporations" who will get really sick if they catch the virus, as it is not kind to the overweight.
Some won’t (and I will not mention names here) wear masks because it damages their makeup! Really? For the vice president to say that it is only younger folks who are being infected, and they will get better, is a downright lie. Shame on you. Mr. Pence. The God you so often call on will hold you to account, and it won’t be pretty.
People these days care only about themselves, and listen to drivel news that misinforms them and encourages their bad behavior. See what is happening in the states where the Trump rallies were held? Spikes in cases. How many people will die? How many hospitals will be overwhelmed, how many doctors and nurses will die in the line of duty?
WAKE UP, AMERICA! This is not about Republican or Democrat, this is about the lifeblood of this country. No other country wants visitors from the U.S. … I wonder why? All other countries are on the good side of this virus; only the some stubborn, thoughtless and plain selfish folks in the USA feel they are invincible.
Wear the mask. Find one that is comfortable, but wear the mask and prevent droplet infection. Not heard of that yet? This is the prime way the virus is spread. We all spit out droplets (not a nice thought), but the masks will catch the majority.
So, where is the governor in all this? Looking into exporting coal through ports on the West Coast to pollute the skies of other nations, instead of issuing a mandatory mask-wearing directive. No, sir, folks here are NOT sensible, they are too macho and too ill informed.