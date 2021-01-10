CHEYENNE – As of 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, the number of laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases seen since the disease was first diagnosed in the state in mid-March stood at 40,013, an increase of 88 cases over Saturday's 39,925.
According to the Wyoming Department of Health, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state was 1,787, an increase of 47 cases over Saturday's 1,740.
Uinta County saw an increase of 15 cases during this reporting period; Albany County had 12 new cases; Sheridan County had 10; Fremont and Laramie counties each had eight; Natrona County had seven; Sweetwater and Teton counties had five each; Converse, Lincoln, Platte and Washakie counties all reported three new cases; Campbell and Hot Springs counties had two; Park and Sublette counties had one new case each.
Counties that reported no new coronavirus cases were Big Horn, Carbon, Crook, Goshen, Johnson, Niobrara and Weston.