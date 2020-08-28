CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne and Laramie County are eligible to apply for and spend up to a total of $17.7 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act through the end of this year.
The state of Wyoming has set aside $200 million in CARES Act funding for local governments, but Gov. Mark Gordon has reserved $50 million of that in case it’s needed later this year. The state has already started distributing some of that $150 million on a first-come, first-served basis.
However, Thursday morning, the State Loan and Investment Board, which is comprised of Wyoming’s top five public officials, voted to use an allocation formula – first put forth by Gordon – that carves out a specific amount of money each eligible entity can apply for. The state will use data like population, financial effects of COVID-19 and the number of COVID cases in the area to determine how much funding each entity is eligible to receive.
Under that allocation model, Cheyenne can apply for up to $9 million in funding, and Laramie County can apply for up to $8.7 million. That money can only be used for specific COVID-related relief reasons outlined by the federal government.
The city has already been approved for about $550,000 to pay for personal protective equipment and the necessary technology to transition employees to remote work spaces. The state has also conditionally approved the city’s separate request for another $500,000 to reimburse payroll shortfalls related to the pandemic, but that has been in limbo for several weeks.
“The allocation model is really an eloquent way to solve the first-come, first-served fear. To that end, I think it’s a wonderful tool for disbursing the money across all the needy entities,” Mike O’Donnell, attorney for the city of Cheyenne, told the board during its virtual meeting.
No direct distribution
Cheyenne City Council approved a resolution Wednesday night that supported the allocation model. The city’s resolution also called for direct distribution of those funds, which would have allowed entities to bypass the sometimes long application process and spend their allocations at their discretion.
“The rub with the city of Cheyenne, and others, as well, is that we are still stuck in the application model that is being used to distribute the funds,” O’Donnell said. He noted that requesting funds for PPE and other COVID-related supplies is not nearly as cumbersome a process as applying for payroll reimbursement, construction projects or bolstering the services available through the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department.
Under the direct distribution model, which SLIB did not pass, local government officials would have had to sign a hold harmless agreement with the state, which means those entities would have been responsible for making sure that any CARES Act money spent fits the criteria outlined by federal guidelines.
If, for some reason, that spending was deemed inappropriate, that municipality would be on the hook for repaying the state and, in effect, the federal government.
“The reason all of this is suggested is because we only have four months left to distribute and spend this money,” O’Donnell told the board. “Our recommended approach, we think, would help greatly with the efficiency of distributing this CARES money, while also continuing to give the state protection from being on the hook for any misspent funds.”
SLIB members did not see it that way.
“Having served as treasurer for a number of years, I’ve certainly dealt with the obligations that certain communities could not pay back,” State Treasurer Curt Meier said before the board approved the allocation model, but not the direct distribution plan. “I certainly appreciate the alacrity with which funds can be expended. I am very concerned about burdening future boards or taxpayers with that obligation.”