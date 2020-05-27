CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Clerk’s office will welcome the public back for in-person services June 3, and has put the following procedures in place.
Due to limited space in the offices, the number of people will be monitored to help ensure the safety of the public and employees. Plexiglass shields have been installed in public areas to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Motor vehicle titles: Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a limited number of people allowed in the office, and spaces will be marked on the floor to provide social distancing. Customers will not have to return to the Titles office after payment of their sales taxes in the treasurer’s office, because the clerk’s office will mail the title to customers.
The drop box for title paperwork will not be available after Friday, May 29.
Real estate/recording: Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In-person services will resume for recording, notaries and researchers. Research computers will be sanitized after each use.
Marriages: Marriage licenses are available by appointment between the hours of 8:15 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. by calling 307-633-4256. To obtain a marriage license in Wyoming, couples must appear in person, be 18 years of age or older and present a photo ID. Licenses may only be used in the state of Wyoming. For more information, visit https://www.laramiecountyclerk.com/marriage_licenses.aspx.
Elections: Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information on voter registration and voting options, including voting at home by absentee ballot, visit https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/ or call 307-633-4242. Voters can request their absentee ballot by phone or by email (election@laramiecountyclerk.com), subject Absentee ballot. The following information is required when making a request: Name under which you registered to vote, date of birth, residence address, mailing address, election for which you are requesting an absentee ballot, and political party ballot you wish to vote (required for Primary Election). A voter services center will be available beginning July 2 for persons who wish to register, update their registration or sign up for an absentee ballot.