CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community Partnership’s Healthy Youth Action Team is hosting an event called #ParentingCheckInChallenge.
The organization is challenging people in the community to call two parents they care about between Dec. 7-11, and check in, offer words of encouragement and see if there is anything they can do to help.
The organization will provide questions to get people started (if needed) and community resources that they can distribute to remind parents that they are not alone. Once challenge participants have reached out to two families, the organization encourages them to challenge their friends to do the same.
Participants can let the organization know about how the #ParentingCheckInChallenge went by posting on the group’s Facebook event page and using the hashtag.
The purpose is to cause a ripple effect of support and encouragement for those who are parenting in Laramie County.
Find more information at Laramie County Community Partnership’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/events/678346033076751