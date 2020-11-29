As of 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases seen since the disease was first diagnosed in the state in mid-March stood at 28,252, an increase of 514 cases over yesterday's 27,738.

The highest increase in cases on Saturday was in Laramie County, which reported 189; Fremont County had 62; Teton County had 39 new cases; Sheridan County saw 33; Campbell County had 30; Sweetwater County had 29; Goshen County had 24 new cases; Natrona County had 21; Park County had 14.

Albany, Lincoln and Washakie counties each reported ten new cases; Converse County had nine; Carbon and Sublette counties both reported seven; Niobrara and Platte counties had six cases; Big Horn County had five; Uinta County had two; and Crook County had one new case.

The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming on Friday was 9,252, an increase of 336 over yesterday's 8,916.

