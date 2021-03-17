CHEYENNE – Laramie County has entered phase 1c of COVID-19 vaccinations for subgroups one through three, which includes all residents over age 50 and a long list of critical infrastructure workers.
Vaccinations have sped up since the start of the year, which Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Director Kathy Emmons said is, in part, thanks to the collaboration with local partners, like medical organizations and pharmacies. She said she expects vaccines to be available to the general population by the middle of April or the start of May.
“We've been very fortunate in Laramie County, again, to have more vaccine coming in, both through the state and the federal pharmacy program, and also by having so many providers who are working together to get the vaccines out has just been incredibly fortunate, and I'm just so thankful that we've been able to do this as a community," Emmons said.
Under this newly opened priority group, a large portion of Laramie County residents are eligible, and the full list can be found online at tinyurl.com/VacPriorities.
The largest segments by far are residents over age 50 and critical infrastructure workers. The latter group includes a wide variety of public-facing positions, as well as employees who serve essential roles in society – farmers, agricultural manufacturers, oil and gas producers, utility workers, wastewater treatment staff, car technicians, plumbers, electricians and dozens more.
People who are homeless, in jail or living in congregate living facilities are also eligible.
Given the vast number of folks eligible in these subgroups, Emmons said they expect these vaccinations to take longer than prior priority groups.
“This is going to be a pretty large group of people to do, so I'm not anticipating that will get through them in just a week or two,” Emmons said. “It’ll probably be at least three to four weeks to get through this group.”
Across the state, nearly 118,000 Wyomingites had received their first dose of the vaccine as of Wednesday, with another 1,700 receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. While the light at the end of the tunnel is in sight, Emmons cautioned folks from straying from COVID-19 precautions just yet.
The vaccine is not fully effective until two weeks after you receive your second shot. Emmons said there have been cases where a person receives their first dose, then gets COVID-19 before their second.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends those who are vaccinated still wear a mask and keep a safe social distance when in public or when interacting with an unvaccinated person.
“It's important to remember that the virus is still out there. We're still seeing new cases come in,” Emmons said. “So even though the governor's orders have been lifted, it's just so important for people to still be careful so that we don't just fall back into a position where we're seeing inordinately large numbers of cases again.”